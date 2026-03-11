Andrew Wingard News: Inks one-year deal with Cardinals
Arizona signed Wingard to a one-year, $3 million contract Wednesday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.comreports.
Wingard emerged as a starting option at safety for the Jaguars last year, recording 84 tackles (45 solo), nine passes defensed (including one interception) and one fumble recovery across 16 regular-season appearances, but with the Cardinals in 2026 he stands to operate in a backup capacity behind Dadrion Taylor-Demerson and Budda Baker. If Wingard outperforms expectations on his 'prove-it' deal with Arizona, however, he'll stand to draw increased demand as a free agent in 2027.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Wingard See More
-
General NFL Article
Gameday Injuries: Week 1587 days ago
-
IDP Analysis
IDP Fantasy Football Analysis Week 15: Top Risers and Fallers92 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Week 14 Monday Night Game Preview: Eagles-Chargers Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips94 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Week 14 Sunday Night Game Preview: Texas-Chiefs Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips94 days ago
-
General NFL Article
Gameday Injuries: Week 1494 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Wingard See More