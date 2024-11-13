Fantasy Football
Andrus Peat headshot

Andrus Peat News: Past ankle issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 13, 2024

Peat (ankle) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.

Peat sustained an ankle injury in the Raiders' Week 9 loss to the Bengals; however, it appears Las Vegas' Week 10 bye was enough time for the veteran offensive lineman to move past the issue. Now that Peat has returned to full health, he's expected to serve as one of the Raiders' top backup tackles.

Andrus Peat
Las Vegas Raiders
