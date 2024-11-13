Andrus Peat News: Past ankle issue

Peat (ankle) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.

Peat sustained an ankle injury in the Raiders' Week 9 loss to the Bengals; however, it appears Las Vegas' Week 10 bye was enough time for the veteran offensive lineman to move past the issue. Now that Peat has returned to full health, he's expected to serve as one of the Raiders' top backup tackles.