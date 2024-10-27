Andy Dalton Injury: Inactive in Week 8

Dalton (thumb) is inactive for Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Broncos, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

Dalton was already projected to serve as no better than the No. 2 quarterback behind Bryce Young for Sunday's game after the former suffered a thumb sprain during a Tuesday car accident. However, Dalton was never able to get on the practice field during Week 8 prep, making his inactive status fully expected. Undrafted rookie Jack Plummer, who was elevated from the practice squad Saturday, will serve as Young's backup Sunday, while Dalton will turn his attention to at least being able to dress for a Week 9 home divisional matchup against the Saints.