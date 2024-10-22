Andy Dalton Injury: Involved in car accident

Dalton was involved in a car accident in Charlotte on Tuesday and is set to be evaluated by team medical personnel, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Dalton had been traveling with his wife, three children and dog, but none required emergency medical attention after the accident. The quarterback may still have suffered an injury however, and the Panthers will likely provide an update on his condition Wednesday after the team medical staff evaluates him. After supplanting Bryce Young as the Panthers' starting quarterback beginning in Week 3, Dalton has guided Carolina to a 1-4 record while completing 66.7 percent of his throws for 989 yards (6.2 YPA), seven touchdowns and six interceptions.