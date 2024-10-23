Andy Dalton Injury: Sitting out practice Wednesday

Dalton (undisclosed) is not participating in Wednesday's practice, Sheena Quick of Fox Sports Radio 1340 reports.

Dalton was involved in a car accident Tuesday, although he didn't require emergency medical attention after the incident. Still, it's no surprise to see the veteran quarterback held out of practice just one day removed from the accident. If Dalton is cleared to resume practicing Thursday and/or Friday, he may be in line to start Sunday's game in Denver, but the Panthers could also consider returning to Bryce Young under center, either for one game or on a more permanent basis. Dalton has led Carolina to 1-4 record while throwing for 989 yards (6.2 yards per attempt), seven touchdowns and six interceptions since taking over as the starter Week 3.