Andy Dalton Injury: Won't start Week 8

Dalton (thumb) won't start Sunday against the Broncos, as coach Dave Canales said Wednesday that Bryce Young will get the start, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Dalton sprained his thumb in a car accident Tuesday and was unable to practice Wednesday. The team doesn't foresee Dalton being available come Sunday, and Young being named the starter so quickly suggests Dalton could miss time beyond Week 8. While Dalton hasn't officially been ruled out yet, Jack Plummer will likely be elevated from the practice squad to work as Young's backup against the Broncos.