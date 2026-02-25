Andy Dalton News: Drawing trade interest
The Panthers have reportedly been getting calls about Dalton regarding a potential trade, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.
Dalton has one more year left on his deal with Carolina, but as David Newton of ESPN.com suggests, moving the veteran signal caller could make sense for the team, considering GM Dan Morgan indicated Tuesday that Dalton would have to compete for the backup job (behind Bryce Young) with a younger QB to be added through free agency or the draft. Dalton drew just one start during four regular-season appearances with the Panthers in 2025, but overall, the 38-year-old, who entered the NFL as a second-round pick by the Bengals in 2011, has 169 regular-season starts to his credit.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andy Dalton See More
-
NFL Free Agency
2026 NFL Offseason Salary Cap Casualties: Players in Danger of Being Released15 days ago
-
NFL Playoff Rankings
2026 NFL Playoffs Rankings: Cheat Sheets by Position & Strategy Guide50 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Game Previews: Week 11 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips103 days ago
-
Box Score Breakdown
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 11 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage107 days ago
-
General NFL Article
Gameday Injuries: Week 9115 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andy Dalton See More