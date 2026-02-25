Andy Dalton headshot

Andy Dalton News: Drawing trading interest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

The Panthers have reportedly been getting calls about Dalton regarding a potential trade, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Dalton has one more year left on his deal with Carolina, but as David Newton of ESPN.com suggests, moving the veteran signal caller could make sense for the team, considering GM Dan Morgan indicated Tuesday that Dalton would have to compete for the backup job (behind Bryce Young) with a younger QB to be added through free agency or the draft. Dalton drew just one start during four regular-season appearances with the Panthers in 2025, but overall, the 38-year-old, who entered the NFL as a second-round pick by the Bengals in 2011, has 169 starts to his credit.

Andy Dalton
Carolina Panthers
