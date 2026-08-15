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Andy Dalton News: Draws start in preseason opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 9:13pm

Dalton started Saturday's 24-7 preseason loss to the Ravens and completed three of six passes for 20 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.

The veteran backup found out earlier in the week he'd get the starting call to open the Eagles' preseason schedule, per Jeff Neiburg of The Philadelphia Inquirer, but it could be Tanner McKee who opens Philadelphia's second preseason contest. Dalton played on the first three possessions before giving way to McKee, yet neither quarterback did anything to distinguish themselves on a sluggish night for Philadelphia's offense. Dalton's next opportunity to make a case for the No. 2 job comes next Saturday night on the road against the Patriots.

Andy Dalton
Philadelphia Eagles
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