Andy Dalton News: Inks two-year extension

The Panthers signed Dalton on a two-year, $8 million contract extension Tuesday.

Dalton's new extension reportedly includes $6 million guaranteed and carries a maximum value of $10 million with incentives, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. In nine appearances with Carolina over the last two seasons, the 37-year-old signal-caller has tossed nine touchdowns and six interceptions, with perhaps his most impactful contributions coming as a valued veteran mentor for Bryce Young, who notably improved Year 2. Dalton will remain with the Panthers as both a backup, and as a hopeful pillar of support for Young in the quarterback room.