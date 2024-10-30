Andy Dalton News: Practices in full, won't start

Dalton (thumb) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Dalton was inactive for Carolina's loss to the Broncos in Week 8, which left Bryce Young positioned to start under center, but the veteran quarterback now appears fully recovered from the thumb strain he sustained due to a car accident last Tuesday. However, Panthers head coach Dave Canales said, per Joe Person of The Athletic, that Young will continue to start at quarterback heading into Week 9 action against the Saints. Dalton thus figures to be active for Sunday's game against New Orleans, but in a backup role.