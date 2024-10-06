Andy Dalton News: Pulled late in Week 5 loss

Dalton completed 18 of 28 passes for 136 yards with no touchdowns and one interception and rushed once for three yards in the Panthers' 36-10 loss to the Bears on Sunday. He also committed two fumbles, recovering both.

Dalton was ultimately replaced by Bryce Young with 4:15 remaining, but Joe Person of The Athletic reports that head coach Dave Canales has already committed to the veteran signal-caller as his Week 6 starter against the Falcons. Nevertheless, Dalton had his most pedestrian day yet as the Panthers' starting quarterback against the very tough defense of one of his former squads, and he was fortunate to avoid a multi-turnover game. Canales also had praise for the way Young played during his cameo, so if Dalton struggles again versus Atlanta, it's possible a switch is made for the second straight week.