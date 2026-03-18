Andy Dalton News: Sent to Philly in trade
The Eagles agreed to terms Wednesday on a trade that sends a 2027 seventh-round pick to the Panthers in exchange for Dalton, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Dalton brings substantial veteran experience to the table as a new backup option behind Jalen Hurts, and his arrival could signify that Philadelphia are engaging in trade talks surrounding Tanner McKee, as Connor Hughes of SNY.tv reports. In 2025, Dalton logged four regular-season appearances with the Panthers (one start), in which span he completed 68 percent of his pass attempts for 293 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Since entering the league in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft, the 38-year-old signal caller has totaled 169 regular-season starts.
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