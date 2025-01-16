Andy Dalton News: Starts five games in 2024

Dalton completed 106 of his 160 pass attempts for 989 yards, seven touchdowns and six interceptions over six regular-season games in 2024. He also rushed 11 times for 34 yards and lost two fumbles.

After the Panthers lost their first two games of the regular season by a combined 60 points, 2023 first-overall pick Bryce Young was benched in favor of Dalton, who then made five consecutive starts before injuring his thumb in a car accident. Dalton initially provided Carolina's offense with a much-needed spark, throwing for five touchdowns and one interception over his first two starts, before regressing in his final three games. He's now finished the final season of a two-year, $10 million deal signed with Carolina in 2023, making him an unrestricted free agent this summer. The 37-year-old is likely to serve as a backup quarterback again in 2025, whether with the Panthers or another team, if he decides to return for his 15th NFL season.