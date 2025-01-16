Fantasy Football
Andy Dalton News: Starts five games in 2024

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 16, 2025

Dalton completed 106 of his 160 pass attempts for 989 yards, seven touchdowns and six interceptions over six regular-season games in 2024. He also rushed 11 times for 34 yards and lost two fumbles.

After the Panthers lost their first two games of the regular season by a combined 60 points, 2023 first-overall pick Bryce Young was benched in favor of Dalton, who then made five consecutive starts before injuring his thumb in a car accident. Dalton initially provided Carolina's offense with a much-needed spark, throwing for five touchdowns and one interception over his first two starts, before regressing in his final three games. He's now finished the final season of a two-year, $10 million deal signed with Carolina in 2023, making him an unrestricted free agent this summer. The 37-year-old is likely to serve as a backup quarterback again in 2025, whether with the Panthers or another team, if he decides to return for his 15th NFL season.

