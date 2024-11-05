Andy Isabella News: Cut from Steelers' practice squad
Isabella was let go from the Steelers' practice squad Tuesday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.
Isabella spent the first two months of the regular season without a team after failing to make the Bills' 53-man roster at the end of training camp. He managed to catch on with the Steelers' practice squad Oct. 25, but he was not elevated for a game. Assuming he clears waivers, Isabella will look to join a team in need of depth at wide receiver.
Andy Isabella
Free Agent
