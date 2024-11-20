Anfernee Jennings Injury: Opens week with limited work

Jennings (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

The 27-year-old linebacker from Alabama appears to have picked up a knee injury in the Week 11 loss to the Rams, despite playing 100 percent of New England's defensive snaps and recording two total tackles. Jennings' participation Thursday and Friday will likely offer the best indication of whether he can suit up in Week 12, when the Patriots travel to Miami.