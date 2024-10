Jennings (shoulder) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Texans, Mark Daniels of MassLive.com reports.

Despite a full week of practice, Jennings is still listed as questionable. The Alabama product has recorded 22 total tackles, including 0.5 sacks, across four games this season. If he's unable to suit up in Week 6, expect Curtis Jacobs or Christian Elliss to serve as the Patriots' top left outside linebacker.