Anfernee Jennings headshot

Anfernee Jennings Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 22, 2024 at 2:04pm

Jennings (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins.

Jennings practiced in a limited capacity throughout the week after likely picking up a knee injury in the Patriots' Week 11 loss to the Rams. The 27-year-old has posted 50 total tackles through 10 appearances this season, but if he's unable to suit up in Week 12, Titus Leo could see additional work in New England's linebacker corps.

Anfernee Jennings
New England Patriots
