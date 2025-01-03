Fantasy Football
Anfernee Jennings headshot

Anfernee Jennings Injury: Questionable for Week 18

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 3, 2025

Jennings (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills, Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reports.

Jennings got in a week of limited practices and has previously dealt with knee issues this season, though he hasn't missed a game since Week 4. Through 15 appearances, Jennings has recorded 72 tackles (40 solo), including six TFLs and 2.5 sacks, eight QB hits and one forced fumble as an every-week starter off the edge for New England.

Anfernee Jennings
New England Patriots
