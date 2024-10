Jennings (shoulder) was a limited participant during practice Wednesday, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Jennings missed the team's loss to the 49ers on Sunday due to the injury and is still not back to full health. His ability to get on the practice field is at least a sign of progress for the Alabama product. He'll try and ramp up his practice activity Thursday, ahead of their Week 5 matchup with the Dolphins.