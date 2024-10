Jennings (shoulder/knee) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Jets.

Jennings was limited to start the week due to shoulder and knee injuries, which he has played through for much of the season. He won't be 100 percent healthy, but the 2020 third-round pick will nonetheless suit up for Sunday's AFC East clash. Jennings has accrued 20 tackles (12 solo), including 0.5 sacks, over his last three regular-season games.