Anfernee Jennings News: Heading to Big Easy
Jennings is expected to sign with the Saints on Sunday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.
Jennings spent the last five seasons with the Patriots, accumulating 132 tackles and 7.5 sacks. The 2020 third-round pick was let by New England on March 11. Jennings is heading into his age-29 season, and he should provide veteran depth behind Carl Granderson and Chase Young.
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