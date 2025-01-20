Anfernee Jennings News: Sets career highs in 2024

Jennings played in 16 regular-season games in 2024 and finished with 78 tackles (43 solo), including 2.5 sacks, one pass defense and one forced fumble.

Jennings started in all 16 games he appeared in during the 2024 season, playing at least 40 snaps in 14 of those contests while setting career highs in combined tackles and sacks. The 2020 third-round pick enters the offseason as a restricted free agent, which gives the Patriots the right to match any offer that another team puts in front of Jennings.