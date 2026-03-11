Anfernee Jennings News: Time up in New England
Jennings is slated to be released by the Patriots, Mike Reiss of ESPN reports.
Jennings departs New England as the team's longest tenured player, as Reiss reports, having played for a trio of head coaches during his time with the team. The Patriots create roughly $3.8 million in salary cap space with his release. Now heading into his age-29 season, Jennings will likely find a home elsewhere in the league as a rotational pass rusher.
Anfernee Jennings
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anfernee Jennings See More
-
General NFL Article
Gameday Injuries: Week 18January 5, 2025
-
General NFL Article
Gameday Injuries: Week 13December 1, 2024
-
General NFL Article
Gameday Injuries: Week 12November 24, 2024
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Game Previews: Texans at Cowboys MatchupNovember 14, 2024
-
General NFL Article
Gameday Injuries: Week 6October 13, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anfernee Jennings See More