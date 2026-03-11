Anfernee Jennings News: Time up in New England

Jennings is slated to be released by the Patriots, Mike Reiss of ESPN reports.

Jennings departs New England as the team's longest tenured player, as Reiss reports, having played for a trio of head coaches during his time with the team. The Patriots create roughly $3.8 million in salary cap space with his release. Now heading into his age-29 season, Jennings will likely find a home elsewhere in the league as a rotational pass rusher.