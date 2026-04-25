Anterio Thompson News: Tapped on shoulder by Falcons

The Falcons selected Thompson in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 208th overall.

Thompson spent two years at junior college before making stops at Iowa, Western Michigan and Washington over his final three seasons. He started just three games in 2025 and finished with 30 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. It's concerning that he wasn't a full-time starter in his fifth collegiate season, but Thompson has the raw tools (4.73 40-yard dash at 6-foot-2, 306 pounds) that make him worth a swing in the sixth round.