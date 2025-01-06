Anthony Averett News: Catches on with Houston

The Texans signed Averett (undisclosed) to the practice squad Monday.

Averett was cut from the Steelers' practice squad Oct. 28 with an injury designation, but he appears to be healthy enough to join Houston's practice squad ahead of their wild-card game against the Chargers on Saturday. Averett last saw NFL regular-season action in 2022 with the Raiders, during which he logged 13 tackles (12 solo) and one pass defense across seven games.