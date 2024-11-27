Anthony Bradford Injury: Lands on IR due to ankle injury

The Seahawks placed Bradford (ankle) on injured reserve Wednesday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Bradford suffered an ankle injury during the Seahawks' 16-6 win over the Cardinals this past Sunday. He'll be forced to miss at least the next four regular-season games, making Week 17 against the Bears on Thursday, Dec. 26 the earliest he is eligible to return. Boyle relays that Christian Haynes is the likely candidate to start at right guard moving forward due to Bradford's injury.