Anthony Brown News: Finds new opportunity
Brown signed with the Bills' practice squad Wednesday.
Brown spent part of 2022 with the Ravens, Buffalo's upcoming opponent for Sunday's divisional-round matchup. Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network relays that head coach Sean McDermott noted that they added Brown to have a mobile scout team quarterback who can throw and run, as they prepare to face Lamar Jackson.
Anthony Brown
Free Agent
