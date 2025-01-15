Fantasy Football
Anthony Brown News: Finds new opportunity

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 15, 2025

Brown signed with the Bills' practice squad Wednesday.

Brown spent part of 2022 with the Ravens, Buffalo's upcoming opponent for Sunday's divisional-round matchup. Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network relays that head coach Sean McDermott noted that they added Brown to have a mobile scout team quarterback who can throw and run, as they prepare to face Lamar Jackson.

