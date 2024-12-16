Anthony Firkser News: Back with practice squad
Firkser reverted to Kansas City's practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Firkser was elevated to the active roster for the second straight week, failing to record any stats while playing seven snaps on offense and two snaps with the special-teams unit in Sunday's 21-7 win over the Browns. The tight end can still be elevated one more time before he'd have to be officially signed to the active roster.
