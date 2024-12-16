Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Anthony Firkser headshot

Anthony Firkser News: Back with practice squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 16, 2024

Firkser reverted to Kansas City's practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Firkser was elevated to the active roster for the second straight week, failing to record any stats while playing seven snaps on offense and two snaps with the special-teams unit in Sunday's 21-7 win over the Browns. The tight end can still be elevated one more time before he'd have to be officially signed to the active roster.

Anthony Firkser
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now