Anthony Firkser News: Elevated for Week 13

Firkser was elevated from Kansas City's practice squad Thursday ahead of Friday's game against the Raiders.

Firkser will get his first elevation since signing to Kansas City's practice squad Nov. 2. He got into four games with the Jets earlier this season, totaling eight offensive snaps and 60 snaps on special teams without recording any other stats. Firkser's elevation this week follows the placement of fellow tight end Peyton Hendershot on IR due to a calf injury.