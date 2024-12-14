Anthony Firkser News: Elevated for Week 15

The Chiefs elevated Firkser from their practice squad to their active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's matchup versus Cleveland.

Firkser is receiving his second elevation over the past three weeks after getting into four contests with the Jets earlier in the campaign. The veteran tight end has played a total of 15 offensive snaps this season and doesn't yet have a target. He could continue to be called upon for duty on gamedays while Peyton Hendershot (calf) remains on injured reserve.