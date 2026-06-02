Anthony Firkser headshot

Anthony Firkser News: Going to Washington

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 2, 2026 at 4:16pm

The Commanders signed Firkser on Tuesday.

Firkser is now joining his fourth different team in three years with offseason workouts underway in Washington. It seems likely at this point that free agent acquisition Chig Okonkwo, in-line specialist John Bates and 2024 second-rounder Ben Sinnott will make the Commanders' 53-man roster for 2026, so Firkser's path to a roster spot is relatively narrow.

Anthony Firkser
Washington Commanders
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