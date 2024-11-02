Fantasy Football
Anthony Firkser News: Headed to Kansas City

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 2, 2024

The Chiefs signed Firkser to the practice squad Saturday.

Firkser was released by the Jets on Thursday as he served mostly on special teams over the past three games. Firkser will now head to Kansas City and take the spot on the practice squad vacated by Peyton Hendershot, who was signed to the Chiefs' active roster Saturday following Jared Wiley's season-ending torn ACL.

