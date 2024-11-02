Anthony Firkser News: Headed to Kansas City
The Chiefs signed Firkser to the practice squad Saturday.
Firkser was released by the Jets on Thursday as he served mostly on special teams over the past three games. Firkser will now head to Kansas City and take the spot on the practice squad vacated by Peyton Hendershot, who was signed to the Chiefs' active roster Saturday following Jared Wiley's season-ending torn ACL.
Anthony Firkser
Free Agent
