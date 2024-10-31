Fantasy Football
Anthony Firkser

Anthony Firkser News: Released by Jets

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 31, 2024

Firkser was released by the Jets on Thursday.

The tight end was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for Weeks 6-8 and played on seven offensive snaps and 51 special-teams snaps. Firkser also saw action in Week 1, but he has yet to record a catch this season. The seventh-year pro's last regular-season reception came in 2022 with the Falcons.

Anthony Firkser
 Free Agent
