Anthony Firkser News: Released by Jets
Firkser was released by the Jets on Thursday.
The tight end was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for Weeks 6-8 and played on seven offensive snaps and 51 special-teams snaps. Firkser also saw action in Week 1, but he has yet to record a catch this season. The seventh-year pro's last regular-season reception came in 2022 with the Falcons.
Anthony Firkser
Free Agent
