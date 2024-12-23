Anthony Firkser News: Returns to practice squad

Firkser reverted to Kansas City's practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Firkser elevated to the active roster ahead of Saturday's 27-19 win over the Texans, failing to record any offensive stats while playing eight snaps on offense. Additionally, the tight end secured a tackle on kick coverage while playing 15 snaps on special teams. Firkser will now need to be officially signed to the active roster in order to appear in another game this season.