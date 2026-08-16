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Anthony Gould Injury: Misses consecutive sessions

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

Gould (groin) did not participate in Sunday's practice, Nathan Brown of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Gould has now missed consecutive practices in addition to last Thursday's preseason opener against the Patriots. The wide receiver seems to be fighting a significant injury and it is unclear when he will be able to return to the field. Gould is listed as the team's primary kick and punt returner, meaning Coleman Owen should continue to receive chances to prove himself in Saturday's preseason showdown with the Falcons due to the starter's absence.

Anthony Gould
Indianapolis Colts
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