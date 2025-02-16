Fantasy Football
Anthony Gould headshot

Anthony Gould News: Plays eight games in rookie year

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2025

Gould logged caught his lone target for 23 yards while adding 206 kick return yards and 95 punt return yards across eight regular-season games in 2024.

Gould was selected by the Colts in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 142nd overall. He got some reps with the first-team offense during training camp and had an impressive preseason, but he was a healthy scratch from Week 4 to 12 and was mostly used on special teams as a returner when he did play during the regular season. Gould will participate in offseason training programs and look to earn a bigger role for himself on offense for the 2025 campaign.

Anthony Gould
Indianapolis Colts
