Anthony Hankerson News: Headed to Miami

The Dolphins signed Hankerson as an undrafted free agent Friday.

Hankerson played two years at Colorado before transferring to Oregon State for his final two collegiate seasons. The running back produced 1,086 yards and nine touchdowns over 247 rush attempts in 2025. He also added 123 receiving yards on 22 receptions. Hankerson has a tough task ahead, likely needing to beat out Ollie Gordon in training camp to control a No. 3 running back spot and remain on the Dolphins' active roster.