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Anthony Hill News: Picked by Tennessee

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2026 at 6:13pm

The Titans selected Hill in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 60th overall.

Hill (6-foot-2, 238 pounds) is a very athletic linebacker out of Texas (4.51-second 40, 37-inch vertical, 125-inch broad jump), and one who put up big playmaking numbers. He posted 31.5 tackles for loss, 17 sacks and three interceptions in three years, so if he can brush up on his fundamentals Hill could prove a high-upside pickup for the Titans.

Anthony Hill
Tennessee Titans
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