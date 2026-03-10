Anthony Johnson headshot

Anthony Johnson Injury: Waived by New York

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

The Giants waived Johnson on Tuesday, Patricia Traina of SI.com reports.

Johnson spent last season on the Giants' reserve/PUP list due to an undisclosed injury, and will now be subject to the NFL's waiver system. If the 2023 seventh-round pick clears waivers, he will be an unrestricted free agent and will be free to sign with any team. The free safety's last game was Week 18 of the 2024 season, where he logged 18 defensive snaps for three tackles and a pass defensed in the Giants' 20-13 loss to the Eagles.

Anthony Johnson
New York Giants
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Johnson See More
