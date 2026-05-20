Anthony Johnson News: Finds work in Chicago
The Bears signed Johnson on Wednesday, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports.
Johnson was a seventh-round pick by the Packers in the 2023 Draft and has appeared in 21 career regular-season games, logging 29 tackles (20 solo) and four pass breakups, including one interception. He'll compete for a reserve role with Chicago.
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