Anthony Miller News: Back to practice squad
Miller reverted to the Ravens' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Miller was elevated to the Raven's active roster for the regular-season finale against the Browns on Saturday but was inactive for the contest. He'll be available for elevation during Baltimore's postseason run in case the Ravens need additional help at wide receiver or on special teams.
Anthony Miller
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now