Anthony Miller headshot

Anthony Miller News: Elevated for Christmas Day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 24, 2024

The Ravens elevated Miller from the practice squad to the active roster Tuesday.

Miller was elevated for the Ravens' Week 16 win over the Steelers, though he played just one snap on offense. However, he could see more offensive snaps Wednesday due to Nelson Agholor (concussion) being ruled out, and Miller would be in line for even more playing time if Zay Flowers (shoulder) is not cleared to play.

