Anthony Miller News: Joins active roster

Miller was elevated to the Ravens' active roster Friday.

The Memphis product's elevation ensures depth at wide receiver, with the Ravens waiving Diontae Johnson on Friday and Nelson Agholor (concussion) already ruled out for Saturday's matchup against the Steelers. Expect Miller to serve as a depth piece in Baltimore's WR room in Week 16, playing behind Zay Flowers, Tylan Wallace, Devontez Walker and possibly Rashod Bateman (foot, questionable).