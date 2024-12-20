Fantasy Football
Anthony Miller News: Joins active roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 20, 2024 at 2:07pm

Miller was elevated to the Ravens' active roster Friday.

The Memphis product's elevation ensures depth at wide receiver, with the Ravens waiving Diontae Johnson on Friday and Nelson Agholor (concussion) already ruled out for Saturday's matchup against the Steelers. Expect Miller to serve as a depth piece in Baltimore's WR room in Week 16, playing behind Zay Flowers, Tylan Wallace, Devontez Walker and possibly Rashod Bateman (foot, questionable).

