Anthony Miller News: Lands back on practice squad
Miller reverted to the Ravens' practice squad Thursday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Miller was elevated for each of Baltimore's past two games and played nine offensive snaps across those two contests. On Wednesday against Houston, he caught his first NFL pass (for 16 yards) since 2021. Miller's elevations were aligned with Nelson Agholor missing the past two weeks due to a concussion.
Anthony Miller
Free Agent
