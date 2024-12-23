Fantasy Football
Anthony Miller headshot

Anthony Miller News: Reverts to practice squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 23, 2024

Miller reverted to the Ravens' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Miller played just one offensive snap in the Ravens' 34-17 win over the Steelers on Sunday and did not show up in the box score. However, with injuries to Zay Flowers (shoulder) and Nelson Agholor (concussion), Miller could be elevated to Baltimore's active roster for Wednesday's game against Houston.

