Anthony Miller

Anthony Miller News: Summoned for wild-card contest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 11, 2025

Miller was elevated from the Ravens' practice squad to their active roster Saturday.

Miller was elevated for each of Baltimore's final three regular-season games, though he didn't end up playing any snaps last Saturday versus Cleveland. The veteran wideout totaled nine offensive snaps overall this season, catching his lone target for 16 yards. Miller will help bolster Baltimore's receiving corps in Saturday's wild-card matchup versus the Steelers with No. 1 wideout Zay Flowers sidelined due to a knee injury.

Anthony Miller
Baltimore Ravens
