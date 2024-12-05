Fantasy Football
Anthony Nelson headshot

Anthony Nelson Injury: Returns to practice Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 5, 2024

Nelson (shoulder) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Nelson was sidelined for Wednesday's practice due to a shoulder injury he likely picked up against the Panthers this past Sunday. His practice participation Friday will provide clarity on his chance of playing this Sunday against the Raiders. Nelson could revert to a reserve role at outside linebacker Sunday if Joe Tryon-Shoyinka is able to return from an ankle injury.

