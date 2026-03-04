Anthony Nelson headshot

Anthony Nelson Injury: Solid again in complementary role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Nelson (knee) recorded 38 tackles (21 solo), including 3.0 sacks, two defensed passes, including a pick-six, and two forced fumbles across 15 regular-season games in 2025.

The veteran extended his streak of seasons with multiple sacks to five while also recording a defensive touchdown for the first time in his career in Week 8 against the Saints. Nelson's 385-snap tally on defense was his lowest since 2021, although that's largely explained by the fact he missed the last two games of the season due to his knee injury. Nelson is committed to the Buccaneers through the 2026 season, and he's projected to continue filling his customary rotational role during his contract year.

Anthony Nelson
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Nelson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Nelson See More
Box Score Breakdown: Week 16 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
NFL
Box Score Breakdown: Week 16 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
72 days ago
Box Score Breakdowns: Snaps, Routes and Air Yards from the Divisional Round
NFL
Box Score Breakdowns: Snaps, Routes and Air Yards from the Divisional Round
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
January 22, 2024
NFL Monkey Knife Fight Picks: Wild-Card Monday
NFL
NFL Monkey Knife Fight Picks: Wild-Card Monday
Author Image
Mike Barner
January 16, 2023