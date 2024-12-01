Anthony Nelson News: Active Sunday

Nelson is active for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

The outside linebacker missed practice Friday due to a personal reason, per Scott Reynolds of PewterReport.com. Now, he might have a chance to start opposite Yaya Diaby with Joe Tryon-Shoyinka inactive with an ankle injury. Nelson has played on at least 30 percent of the defensive snaps in all 11 of Tampa Bay's games this season, recording 25 tackles (14 solo), including 3.0 sacks, and a fumble recovery.